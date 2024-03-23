Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $289.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $194.43 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

