Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.84

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.84 and last traded at $226.69, with a volume of 73473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,143,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,222,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.