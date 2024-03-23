Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.78

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 3440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.