Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.24

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 5589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $922.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

