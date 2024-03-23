Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $112.24

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 5589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $922.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

