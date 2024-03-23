Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $329,088.20 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 6,967 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $209,288.68.

On Thursday, March 14th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,538 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $256,225.38.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 9,749 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $292,567.49.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.86 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

