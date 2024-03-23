Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vertex were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERX. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.