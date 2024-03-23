VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lifted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after buying an additional 654,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

