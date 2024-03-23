Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 894 to GBX 1,030. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Vistry Group traded as high as GBX 1,246 ($15.86) and last traded at GBX 1,234.32 ($15.71), with a volume of 50434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,217 ($15.49).

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.01) per share, with a total value of £99,250.75 ($126,353.60). In related news, insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,785.97). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,250.75 ($126,353.60). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,627. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,036.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 899.70. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,727.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

