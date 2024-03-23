Volkow Ben Sells 24,500 Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ULY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urgent.ly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

