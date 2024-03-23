voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.
voxeljet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.