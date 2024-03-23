Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $274.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

