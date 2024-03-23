Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.05. Waldencast shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 20,017 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Waldencast Stock Down 11.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waldencast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth about $224,278,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Waldencast by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

