Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

