Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $96.29 and a one year high of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.