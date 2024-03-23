Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.28

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.19, with a volume of 29251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.25 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.