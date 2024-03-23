Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up to $60.72

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.72, but opened at $64.80. Western Digital shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 1,856,676 shares.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

