Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,931.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

