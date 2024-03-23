Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

