Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PH opened at $554.89 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $561.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.