Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

