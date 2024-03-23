Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.