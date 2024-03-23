Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,972 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

