Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 14,519 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 361.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

