Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,899 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

