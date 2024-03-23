Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

