Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.38.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $312.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $316.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

