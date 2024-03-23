Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.47, but opened at $68.00. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 85,881 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

