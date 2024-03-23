Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $69,436.23 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XMTR opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

