Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,811.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

