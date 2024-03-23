Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $558,782.95 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

