Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 463.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $194.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.71. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

