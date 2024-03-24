1,143 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.