127,782 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,000. Fiserv accounts for about 2.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $156.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

