2,067 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $643.74 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $644.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.41.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

