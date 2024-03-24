219,975 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Keating Wealth Management LLC

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Keating Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
