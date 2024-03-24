2,307 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,858,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 38,530.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 726,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.