2,512 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Stolper Co

Stolper Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 178,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $93.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

