30,468 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.0% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

