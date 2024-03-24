360 Capital REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72.

Insider Transactions at 360 Capital REIT

In other news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 844,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$363,860.11 ($239,381.65). Insiders own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

