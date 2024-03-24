4,275 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Purchased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,418,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in RH by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH stock opened at $297.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.22. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.43.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.15.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

