4,342 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Keating Wealth Management LLC

Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,342 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

