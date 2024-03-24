4,377 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

WDC opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.