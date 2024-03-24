4,450 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,471,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES opened at $47.40 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.