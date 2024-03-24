46,666 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.