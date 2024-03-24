725 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Keating Wealth Management LLC

Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $523.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

