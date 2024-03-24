7,268 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,985 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,789. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

