914 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $327.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day moving average is $243.45.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

