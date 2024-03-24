AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $62.17. AAR shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 68,266 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AIR. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $21,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 503.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

