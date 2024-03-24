Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 52 week low of $259.30 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

